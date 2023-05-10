close

PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan

In a veiled attack on opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said some people are so full of negativity that they don't want to see anything good happen in the country

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: ANI Twitter Handle

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 1:30 PM IST
In a veiled attack on opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said some people are so full of negativity that they don't want to see anything good happen in the country.

At a programme in Nathdwara in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district where he launched various projects costing over Rs 5,500 cr, the prime minister also said those who measure everything with votes are unable to devise plans keeping the country in mind.

Without naming anyone, the prime minister said, Some people in the country have become victims of such a distorted mentality; they are so full of negativity that they do not want to see anything good happen in the country".

They only like to create controversy. History is witness that for sustainable development and rapid development, it is necessary to create modern infrastructure along with a basic system, he said.

The prime minister also said priority was not given to infrastructure development earlier due to this thinking.

"If a sufficient number of medical colleges had already been built, then there would have been no shortage of doctors, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India Prime Minister Rural development programmes

First Published: May 10 2023 | 2:05 PM IST

