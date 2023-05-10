Pak judiciary holding establishment accountable a silver lining: Mehbooba

Pakistan's democracy is in tatters with political leaders being arrested on"frivolous charges", but the only silver lining is that its independent judiciary and a fierce media were holding the establishment accountable, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday.
The remarks of the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister came after Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)