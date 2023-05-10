close

Pak judiciary holding establishment accountable a silver lining: Mehbooba

The remarks of the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister came after Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday

Press Trust of India Srinagar
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti

1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 1:52 PM IST
Pakistan's democracy is in tatters with political leaders being arrested on"frivolous charges", but the only silver lining is that its independent judiciary and a fierce media were holding the establishment accountable, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday.

The remarks of the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister came after Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday.

Topics : Mehbooba Mufti Imran Khan Pakistan

First Published: May 10 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

