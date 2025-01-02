Business Standard

PM Modi meets Diljit Dosanjh, calls him combination of talent, tradition

PM Modi meets Diljit Dosanjh, calls him combination of talent, tradition

After the meeting, Diljit Dosanjh expressed his gratitude, calling it a fantastic way to start the year

Diljit Dosanjh, PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. Image: X@diljitdosanjh

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and lauded him as "a combination of talent and tradition."During the "memorable' meeting", the two discussed music, culture, and India's vibrancy, including yoga.

After the meeting, Diljit Dosanjh expressed his gratitude, calling it a "fantastic" way to start the year.

He posted on X, "A fantastic start to 2025. A very memorable meeting with PM @narendramodi Ji. We talked about many things, including music, of course!"

PM Modi responded to Dosanjh's post, describing their meeting as "a great interaction." The PM said, "A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He's truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture, and more."

 

Earlier, during the meeting, PM Modi praised Diljit for his achievements, saying, "When a boy from a small village in 'Hindustan' shines on the global stage, it feels amazing. Your family named you Diljit, and you keep on winning people's hearts, just as your name suggests."

Diljit responded, "We used to read that 'Mera Bharat Mahan' (My India is great), but when I travelled across India, I realised why people say this."

PM Modi highlighted India's diversity, saying, "India's vastness is its strength. We are a vibrant society."

Diljit added, "The greatest magic in India is yoga." PM Modi agreed, saying, "Those who have experienced yoga know its power."

The singer-actor also admired PM Modi's personal journey, saying, "I had watched your interview, sir. The position of Prime Minister is great, but behind it, there is a mother, a son, and a human being. Many times, this half-truth is much larger when you carry your mother and the sacred Ganga with you. That touches the heart."

 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt wishes for a prosperous 2025 on Wednesday.

Taking to X, PM Modi emphasises the importance of new opportunities, personal growth, and collective well-being as the guiding principles for the year.

"Happy 2025! May this year bring everyone new opportunities, success, and endless joy. May everybody be blessed with wonderful health and prosperity," PM Modi said on X.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh recently concluded his Dil-Luminati tour in India with a grand performance in Ludhiana. Throughout his concerts at various venues, the singer aimed to address important social issues during his performances.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

