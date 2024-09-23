Modi met with Palestine's President Abbas and reiterated India's support for the Palestinian people | Photo: X@NarendraModi

Prime Minister Modi held separate talks with world leaders including his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, discussing various facets of bilateral ties and reaffirmed India's support for the Palestinian people. Modi is in New York on the second leg of his three-day US visit and met the leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session. "Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister KP Oli in New York. The India-Nepal friendship is very robust and we look forward to adding even more momentum to our ties. Our talks focused on issues such as energy, technology and trade," Modi said in a post on X. "Deepening the warm and close friendship. PM @narendramodi met PM @kpsharmaoli of Nepal, on the sidelines of the UNGA today," the official account of the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.



"The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest to strengthen cooperation in all areas of age-old, multi-faceted and expanding - partnership," it added.

Oli is in the US on his maiden foreign visit to attend the 79th Session of the UNGA, breaking the tradition of visiting a neighbouring country first.

"Had a fruitful meeting with the Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji on the sidelines of #UNGA79. During the meeting, various matters of bilateral relations were discussed," Oli said in a post on X.

Modi met with Palestine's President Abbas and reiterated India's support for the Palestinian people.

"PM @narendramodi met H.E. Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestine, on the sidelines of UNGA today," the MEA said in an X post.

"PM expressed deep concern at the humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed India's continued support to the people of Palestine," it said.

Modi also met Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al Sabah and discussed ways to deepen "historical linkages" and "people-to-people contacts".

"Taking new strides in India-Kuwait ties. PM @narendramodi met HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait today, on the sidelines of UNGA. The leaders reviewed - bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen our historical linkages and strong people to people contacts," the MEA said in a separate post on X.

Earlier in the day, Modi interacted with the top tech leaders and CEOs of the US in a roundtable conference.

He addressed the Indian diaspora at the packed Nassau Veterans Coliseum on Long Island in New York before it.

Modi reached New York on Sunday after attending the Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday. In Wilmington, he also held bilateral talks with Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.