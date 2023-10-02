close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti

He added, "May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be (sic) the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over"

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat (Photo: ANI | X)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 8:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birthday, saying his global impact motivates the entire humankind to live with unity and compassion.

"I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion," he said on X.

He added, "May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be (sic) the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over."

Born in 1869, Gandhi was India's foremost freedom fighter and recognised as the father of the nation for his role in the country's independence.

Modi also fondly remembered India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

His simplicity, dedication to the nation, and iconic call for 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' resonate even today, inspiring generations, he said.

Also Read

'That is how you lead,' says Aamir Khan on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Flood water from Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat completely pumped out

G20 Summit: World leaders arrive at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Everything you need to know about the festival

Dr Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Know his early life, education, sayings and more

LIVE: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti

Big role of police telecom dept in disseminating information: UP CM

CBI arrests 4 people in connection with killing of two youths in Manipur

Kerala CM to inaugurate seven 'mega projects' at CIAL on October 2

PM Modi in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Oct 2, 5 to launch slew of projects


"His unwavering commitment to India's progress and his leadership during challenging times remain exemplary. May we always work to realise his vision for a strong India," he said.
Topics : Gandhi Jayanti Narendra Modi Mahatma Gandhi

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon