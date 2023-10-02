close
Big role of police telecom dept in disseminating information: UP CM

"History bears witness to the fact that any force equipped with proper training, tools, and weapons has always emerged victorious," he said

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 7:29 AM IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Police Telecom Department plays a big role in obtaining important information and delivering it accurately to all the places.
Speaking at the foundation day event of the Police Telecommunication Department, Adityanath said, History bears witness to the fact that any force equipped with proper training, tools, and weapons has always emerged victorious."

"Telecommunication Department plays a big role in obtaining other important information and delivering accurate information to all the places, he added.
At the outset of the event held at the Police Radio Headquarters here, the chief minister was presented the Guard of Honour, following which he inaugurated the JC Bose Technology Exhibition. He extended his best wishes for the events scheduled to take place from October 1 to October 3 to mark the Foundation Day.
The chief minister commended the state police's work during the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj in 2019.
The way the police conducted their work using latest technology was noticed and appreciated by the entire nation, he said.
Adityanath also praised the work done by the Police Radio Department and hailed their "excellent coordination" with various departments.

The chief minister said approval has been given for establishment of cybercrime police stations in all 75 districts. He recalled that that when the new government was formed in 2017, there were only two police stations in Lucknow and Noida that were dealing with cybercrime.
Yogi said it has been suggested that the master trainers from all 75 districts should undergo training together and then provide training at their respective police stations. Additionally, a Cyber Help Desk should be established in every police station to address the rapid increase in cybercrime cases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Telecom department Government information officers UP Police

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 7:29 AM IST

