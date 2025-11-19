Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi pays tributes to former PM Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered tributes to former prime minister late Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

"Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on the occasion of her birth anniversary," Modi said in a post on X.

Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi served as the prime minister from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

