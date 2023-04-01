close

PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express, attend conference in Bhopal today

During his visit, the Prime Minister will attend the Combined Commanders' Conference-2023 at the Kushabhau Thakre Hall in Bhopal

PM Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 8:58 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Saturday to flag off the country's 11th Vande Bharat Express.

"Will be in Bhopal today. In the morning will take part in the Combined Commanders' Conference and later will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Bhopal and New Delhi. This train will boost connectivity between MP and Delhi," PM Modi tweeted today.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will attend the Combined Commanders' Conference-2023 at the Kushabhau Thakre Hall in Bhopal at around 10 am.

The three-day conference of Military Commanders is being held from March 30 to April 1, 2023, on the theme 'Ready, Resurgent, Relevant'.

"During the Conference, deliberations will be held over a varied spectrum of issues pertaining to national security, including jointness and theaterisation in the Armed Forces. Preparation of the Armed Forces and progress in defence ecosystem towards attaining 'Aatmanirbharta' will also be reviewed," an official statement said earlier.

"The conference will witness the participation of commanders from the three armed forces and senior officers from the Ministry of Defence. Inclusive and informal interaction will also be held with soldiers, sailors and airmen from Army, Navy and Air Force who will contribute to the deliberations," it added.

Meanwhile, the indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience for rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 8:20 AM IST

