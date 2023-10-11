close
PM Modi to inaugurate P20 Summit on Oct 13, discuss critical global issues

The President of the Pan African Parliament will be making their inaugural participation in the P-20 Summit hosted in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering inside the Lok Sabha chamber, at the new Parliament building in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on Friday the meeting of Presiding Officers of Parliaments of G20 member nations that will deliberate on critical global issues such as gender equality and transforming lives through public digital programmes.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will kick-start the three-day summit on Thursday by chairing a Parliamentary Forum on LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), a movement proposed by Modi to advocate sustainable lifestyles to safeguard the environment.
The Parliamentary Forum on LiFE will bring together parliamentarians from G-20 nations, along with invited countries and international organizations, to deliberate on strategies for advancing sustainable lifestyles and combating climate change, a Lok Sabha Secretariat statement said.
This forum holds significance, serving as a platform for parliamentarians to exchange insights and successful approaches in the promotion of sustainable living, it said.
The President of the Pan African Parliament will be making their inaugural participation in the P-20 Summit hosted in India.
The African Union was inducted into the G20 at the Leaders' Summit held here last month.
The theme of the Summit is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future'.
It emphasizes the idea that the world is one interconnected family and that the collective actions today shape the future for all.
This theme serves as a reminder to parliaments and nations worldwide that addressing global challenges, such as sustainable development, climate change, gender equality and peace, requires collaborative efforts, transcending borders and differences, an official statement said.
The summit will deliberate on subjects of contemporary relevance such as agenda 2030 for SDGs: Showcasing Achievements, Accelerating Progress; Sustainable Energy Transition Gateway to Green Future; Mainstreaming Gender Equality- From Women's Development to Women led Development; and Transformation in Peoples' Lives through Public Digital Platforms.
An exhibition titled 'Mother of Democracy' will be organized, highlighting India's ancient and participatory democratic traditions.

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon