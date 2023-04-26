close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

PM Modi to join US Prez Biden, attend G7, Quad summits in Japan, Australia

From Japan, Modi may travel to a Pacific island nation from where he will likely go to Australia for the Quad summit, it is learnt

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PM Modi

PM Modi

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 5:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to join US President Joe Biden and his counterparts from Australia and Japan at a summit of the Quad leaders in Sydney on May 24 that is expected to focus on implications of the Ukraine conflict and the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific.

Before travelling to Australia, Modi is likely to visit the Japanese city of Hiroshima to attend the annual summit of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies that is scheduled to take place from May 19 to 21, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

During his visit to India last month, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida invited Modi for the G7 summit.

In their summit, the Quad leaders are also expected to bolster overall cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, a region that has been witnessing growing Chinese military assertiveness.

The White House on Wednesday said President Biden will attend the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima as well as the Quad summit in Sydney.

From Japan, Modi may travel to a Pacific island nation from where he will likely go to Australia for the Quad summit, it is learnt.

Also Read

Quad agrees to leverage machine learning to enhance cyber security

Quad committed to supporting Pacific Island countries: Joint statement

Making efforts to activate eight-member regional group SAARC: Nepal

From Uttar Pradesh to Madhya Pradesh, the 'greening' of investor summits

India to host Quad foreign ministers on Friday; Indo-Pacific in focus

Indian nationals evacuated from Sudan says 'fighting was intense'

Production incentive scheme draws $6.54 bn in investments till Dec 2022

Govt has taken several steps to ease intellectual property rights process

HC judge recuses from hearing Rahul Gandhi's appeal against court order

Ayurveda, homeopathy OPDs to open in AIIMS soon: Ministry of Ayush

India is yet to make any official announcement on Modi's proposed foreign visits next month.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's office on Wednesday formally made an announcement on hosting of the Quad summit.

It said Albanese looks forward to welcoming his Quad counterparts to Australia for the Summit.

"Quad partners are deeply invested in the success of the Indo-Pacific. Leveraging our collective strengths helps Australia advance its interests and more effectively respond to the region's needs," Albanese said.

"We are always better off when we act together with our close friends and partners," he said.

The Australian prime minister said the Quad is committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is respectful of sovereignty and ensures security and growth for all.

"I look forward to discussing with Quad leaders how we -- alongside important regional institutions, such as ASEAN, the Pacific Islands Forum, the Indian Ocean Rim Association and our regional partners -- can shape the Indo-Pacific region we all want to live in," he said.

In its statement, the White House said the Quad leaders will discuss how they can deepen their cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, high-quality infrastructure, global health, climate change, maritime domain awareness, and other issues that matter to the people of the Indo-Pacific.

"On May 24, President Biden will attend the third in-person Quad leaders' summit in Sydney, Australia, with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, hosted by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia," it said.

Modi is likely to hold a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G7 and the Quad summits.

It will be for the first time Australia is hosting the Quad summit. This will be the third in-person Quad leaders' summit.

"The Quad is a diplomatic partnership of four countries committed to promoting stability, resilience and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," the statement by the Australian PMO said.

"Australia, India, Japan and the United States share a vision for a region that is governed by accepted rules and norms, where we all can cooperate, trade and thrive," it added.

It said the Quad partners are taking practical action to address shared regional challenges, including improving regional health security, advancing critical and emerging technologies, strengthening connectivity, enhancing clean energy innovation and boosting supply chain resilience.

Referring to India's presidency of G20 and Japan's chairship of G7, it said this year Quad partners are playing a strong leadership role in the Indo-Pacific.

"In Sydney, Quad Leaders will discuss how the Quad can work alongside partners and regional groupings, foremost ASEAN and the Pacific Islands Forum, to strengthen our cooperation and shape the region we all want to live in," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Quad G7 summit G7 Japan india in quad

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 6:43 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Production incentive scheme draws $6.54 bn in investments till Dec 2022

PLI scheme, electronics, microchip, IT, hardware, technology, manufacturing
2 min read

Govt has taken several steps to ease intellectual property rights process

GIPC's IP Index: India improves score, ranks 40th among 53 countries
1 min read

HC judge recuses from hearing Rahul Gandhi's appeal against court order

Rahul Gandhi
2 min read

Global connected car sales grew 12% in 2022, Volkswagen leads: Report

automobile
2 min read

Poonawalla Fincorp's net income doubles to Rs 181 cr in March quarter

Poonawalla Fincorp
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a consummate politician, passes away

Parkash Singh Badal
5 min read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon