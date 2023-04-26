close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ayurveda, homeopathy OPDs to open in AIIMS soon: Ministry of Ayush

Describing the 100-day programme being organised for the World Yoga Day (June 21), the minister said that today the demand for ayurveda treatment is increasing all over the world

IANS Jaipur
AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 5:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Union Ministry of Ayush has started making preparations to open OPD and IPD of ayurveda and homeopathy in all the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) being run in the country as well in those which are to be opened in the future, Union Minister of State for Ayush, Mahendra Munjapara, said here on Wednesday.

Describing the 100-day programme being organised for the World Yoga Day (June 21), the minister said that today the demand for ayurveda treatment is increasing all over the world.

In order to promote the treatment of ayurveda and homeopathy, the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has created a separate ministry for which a separate budget is allocated.

The government has now decided that in all the hospitals run by the Central government, including the AIIMS, along with allopathy, patients will also be given the option of getting ayurveda and homeopathy treatment.

"For this, we have decided to start OPD and IPD services of ayurveda and homeopathy in all the AIIMS in the country soon," Munjapara said.

The minister also informed that under the 100-day programme for World Yoga Day, events are being organised in different states across the country. On the 100th day, a programme will be organised at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium in Delhi, while the 75th day will be marked in Assam's Dibrugarh.

Also Read

World Homeopathy Day 2023: History, Importance, Theme of this year

AIIMS INI SS July 2023: Check how to download admit card released today

AIIA inks agreements with international institutions for promoting Ayurveda

AIIMS cyber attack originated in China, all servers retrieved now: MoHFW

AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases

Delhi HC seeks response from CCI, startups' in Google billing policy case

MCD mulls setting up shelters for stray dogs, 75% of canines sterilised

PM Modi pays tributes to policemen killed in naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

Dalai Lama gets 1959 Ramon Magsaysay Award in person after 64 years

Please listen to our 'Mann Ki Baat': Protesting wrestlers to PM Modi

The programme marking the 50th day will be organised in Jaipur on May 5, in which 20,000 people will be seen performing yoga together. All the MPs and Union ministers from Rajasthan will be present in the event.

On June 21, World Yoga Day will be celebrated in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi take part.

--IANS

arc/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AIIMS Ayurveda Ayush Ministry

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 6:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Delhi HC seeks response from CCI, startups' in Google billing policy case

Delhi High Court
2 min read

Mass loses appeal: In India's smartphone market, premium means business

smartphone, mobile, consumer, digital, online, telecom, internet, connectivity
5 min read

MCD mulls setting up shelters for stray dogs, 75% of canines sterilised

Photo: PTI
3 min read

PM Modi pays tributes to policemen killed in naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Dalai Lama gets 1959 Ramon Magsaysay Award in person after 64 years

Dalai Lama
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a consummate politician, passes away

Parkash Singh Badal
5 min read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon