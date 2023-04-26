Govt has taken several steps to ease intellectual property rights process

The government has taken several steps for filing of applications and reducing the pendency related to intellectual property rights (IPRs), a senior official said on Wednesday.

Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary in Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) also said innovation helps in promoting growth of a country.

She urged the industry to fund the girl child for their education and higher studies and to go for Phd in other countries like Japan, Korea, the US and the UK.

She also called for increasing collaboration between academia and industry to promote innovation.

"The government has taken several steps to reduce pendency of IPR applications. Online processes have been introduced," Dawra said here at CII's convention on IPR.

Also Read Budget 2023: Allocation for IPR ecosystem up by 15% to Rs 329 crore NHRC seeks response on steps taken to ensure dignity of dead from states Ease of Moving Index: Here is how people commute in various Indian cities Taking several steps to create global brand for Indian tea: Comm Min Will take steps for smooth plying of e-rickshaws in Ajmer: Raj minister HC judge recuses from hearing Rahul Gandhi's appeal against court order Ayurveda, homeopathy OPDs to open in AIIMS soon: Ministry of Ayush Bajaj Allianz Life declares bonus of Rs 1,201 cr to policyholders in FY23 MG Motor launches cheapest 'Comet EV' in India, starting at Rs 798,000 Delhi HC seeks response from CCI, startups' in Google billing policy case