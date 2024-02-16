PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 17,000 crore in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 17,000 crore via video conferencing in Rajasthan on Friday, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 . The announcement came as a part of the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan' programme and encompassed crucial sectors, including roads, railways, solar energy, power transmission, drinking water, and petroleum & natural gas.

Emphasising the significance of the development projects, PM Modi spoke on their potential to generate employment opportunities and foster prosperity in Rajasthan. He stressed the importance of rapid development in essential sectors such as rail, road, electricity, and water for the progress of Rajasthan. He highlighted the substantial allocation of Rs 11 trillion in this year's Union Budget for infrastructure development.

Highway infrastructure in Rajasthan

For highway infrastructure development, the prime minister inaugurated various national highway projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore.

"Today's projects will improve connectivity in Kota, Udaipur, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Boondi, Ajmer, Bhilwara and Chittorgarh. These roads will also ensure better connectivity with Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra," The PM said.

Turning to railways, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for eight projects worth approximately Rs 2,300 crore. He further highlighted initiatives to electrify, revamp, and repair rail routes in Rajasthan. The prime minister also announced the doubling of the Bandikui-Agra Fort rail line and the dedicated Khatipura railway station to the nation.

Power transmission sector projects

PM Modi spoke on the government's efforts to promote solar energy production and provide financial assistance for household solar installations. He outlined the PM Surya Ghar Yojna's aim to provide free electricity and facilitate solar panel installations in households, particularly benefiting the middle and lower-middle-class segments.

He dedicated power transmission sector projects worth more than Rs 2,100 crore, in Rajasthan, to the nation. This includes the Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase-II Part A; Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase-II Part-B1; and Transmission System for providing connectivity to RE projects at Bikaner (PG), Fatehgarh-II & Bhadla–II.

Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan





PM Modi laid the foundation stone for multiple projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan, worth around Rs 2,400 crore. This is crucial to the state, which struggles with water scarcity due to its desert geography.

State Assembly elections for Rajasthan were held on November 25, 2023. the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in the state with 115 out of 200 seats, and Bhajan Lal Sharma was appointed chief minister.

