PM Modi urges young civil servants to improve 'Ease of Living' for citizens

PM addressed the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course, named Aarambh 6.0', at Ekta Nagar near the iconic Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Narmada district

PM is on a two-day Gujarat visit and will participate in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Ekta Nagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged young civil servants to improve the Ease of Living' for citizens as he highlighted the importance of having strong feedback mechanisms and improving grievance redressal systems.

He addressed the Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course, named Aarambh 6.0', at Ekta Nagar near the iconic Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Narmada district on the first day of his state visit.  Modi is on a two-day Gujarat visit and will participate in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations during his stay in the state. The birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on October 31, said an official release.

After his arrival at Ekta Nagar, around 200 km from Ahmedabad, in the evening, Modi inaugurated several new projects before addressing these Officer Trainees, said the release. 

 

Interacted with young civil servants during Aarambh 6.0. We had extensive discussions on how to improve governance with the spirit of Jan Bhagidari. Also highlighted the importance of having strong feedback mechanisms and improving grievance redressal systems. Urged the young civil servants to improve Ease of Living' for citizens, said the PM on X.  The theme for this year's programme is Roadmap for Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat'.

The 99th Common Foundation Course Aarambh 6.0 includes 653 Officer Trainees from across 16 civil services of India and three civil services of Bhutan.

Around 7.15 am on October 31, Modi will offer floral tributes at the Statue of Unity, which will be followed by Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, said officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

