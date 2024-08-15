PM Modi urges youth to lead in semiconductors, gaming industry growth

During his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on India’s young generation to concentrate on creating world-class products such as semiconductors and gaming experiences. He emphasised the nation’s skill and potential to emerge as a global frontrunner in these fast-evolving industries.

In his speech, the Prime Minister said that there should be a shift from manufacturing to design. "We should aim to design in the country for the world. The Indian standards should become international standards. The country has the necessary talent for achieving this goal," PM Modi said during this speech.

Strengthening semiconductor industry

Talking about India’s efforts to become a global leader in semiconductor production, PM Modi said, “There was a time when we used to import mobile phones but today, we have created a manufacturing ecosystem in the country and India has emerged as a big manufacturing hub.”



India has now started exporting mobile phones, he said.



PM Modi noted that the country is currently training a skilled workforce of nearly 85,000 professionals in semiconductor chip design across 113 academic institutions. He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the industry’s growth by providing the necessary infrastructure and resources.

Gaming industry potentials

Recognising the immense potential of the gaming industry, PM Modi stressed the need for India to develop world-class gaming products. Describing the gaming industry as a major market, the Prime Minister said that India possesses the talent to produce world-class gaming products in this expanding field, thereby generating new employment opportunities.

He further said that IT professionals and artificial intelligence (AI) experts should make progress in developing gaming products. “I urge IT professionals and AI experts to lead gaming products. I also wish that India creates top-notch animators as this is a big global industry,” the prime minister said during his I-Day speech.