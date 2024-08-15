Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / PM Modi urges youth to lead in semiconductors, gaming industry growth

PM Modi urges youth to lead in semiconductors, gaming industry growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is currently training a skilled workforce of 85,000 professionals in semiconductor chip design across 113 academic institutions

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

During his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on India’s young generation to concentrate on creating world-class products such as semiconductors and gaming experiences. He emphasised the nation’s skill and potential to emerge as a global frontrunner in these fast-evolving industries.
 
In his speech, the Prime Minister said that there should be a shift from manufacturing to design. “We should aim to design in the country for the world. The Indian standards should become international standards. The country has the necessary talent for achieving this goal,” PM Modi said during this speech.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Strengthening semiconductor industry

Talking about India’s efforts to become a global leader in semiconductor production, PM Modi said, “There was a time when we used to import mobile phones but today, we have created a manufacturing ecosystem in the country and India has emerged as a big manufacturing hub.”
 
India has now started exporting mobile phones, he said.

PM Modi noted that the country is currently training a skilled workforce of nearly 85,000 professionals in semiconductor chip design across 113 academic institutions. He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the industry’s growth by providing the necessary infrastructure and resources.

Gaming industry potentials

Recognising the immense potential of the gaming industry, PM Modi stressed the need for India to develop world-class gaming products. Describing the gaming industry as a major market, the Prime Minister said that India possesses the talent to produce world-class gaming products in this expanding field, thereby generating new employment opportunities.

More From This Section

Sunita Kejriwal, kejriwal wife

Sunita Kejriwal's political role could end after CM out of jail: Sisodia

TDP leader A Revanth Reddy. Photo: Twitter

Telangana holding talks with WB for loans with low interest rates: CM Reddy

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

LIVE news updates: Freedom is our shield, says Rahul Gandhi on Independence Day

Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat CM

India's first indigenous semiconductor chip will be made in Gujarat: CM

Sunita Kejriwal, kejriwal wife

'It is very sad, flag not hoisted at Delhi CM's house': Sunita Kejriwal

He further said that IT professionals and artificial intelligence (AI) experts should make progress in developing gaming products. “I urge IT professionals and AI experts to lead gaming products. I also wish that India creates top-notch animators as this is a big global industry,” the prime minister said during his I-Day speech.

Also Read

Narendra Modi, India PM, Independence Day

PM Modi bats for Uniform Civil Code in I-day speech. What is UCC? Explained

Narendra Modi, India PM, Independence Day

PM Modi's Independence Day speech: A blueprint for growth through reforms

PM Modi

Create land banks, ensure good governance to woo investors: PM to states

Narendra Modi, India PM, Independence Day

India will bid to host 2036 Summer Olympics, says PM Modi in I-Day speech

PM Modi

1.4 bn Indians stand with Bangladesh amid violence against minorities: Modi

Topics : Narendra Modi Independence Day Narendra Modi speech Red Fort semiconductor BS Web Reports Gaming Industry India semiconductor industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon