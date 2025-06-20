Friday, June 20, 2025 | 07:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Veteran actor Vivek Lagoo passes away, Maha minister Shelar pays tribute

Veteran actor Vivek Lagoo passes away, Maha minister Shelar pays tribute

Vivek Lagoo was married to the famous actress, Reema Lagoo, who is known for her role in TV shows such as 'Shriman Shrimati'

Vivek Lagoo

Vivek Lagoo was known for his work in both Hindi and Marathi cinema | Image: ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra cabinet minister for cultural affairs, paid tribute to veteran actor Vivek Lagoo and said that the news of his demise is "extremely sad"

Taking to X, he wrote, "Soulful Tribute!.. The news of the demise of actor Vivek Lagoo is extremely sad. With his passing, Marathi theatre and film industry has lost a smiling, alert and sensitive personality."

While praising the late actor for his work, Ashish said, "His strong performance style on stage, his light and touching roles on television, and his light-hearted comedy on occasions have made him a permanent place in the hearts of fans. May God rest his soul in peace and give his family the strength to bear this loss, this is our prayer."

 

Vivek Lagoo was known for his work in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. He was married to a famous actress, Reema Lagoo, who is known for her role in TV shows such as 'Shriman Shrimati'. He met her in 1976. However, they separated later. Reema Lagoo passed away in 2017. The couple's daughter Mrunmayee Lagoo, is also an actress and theatre director.

Vivek Lagoo is known for Ugly (2013), Sarv Mangal Savdhan (2016) and What About Savarkar? (2015).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

