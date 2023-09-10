PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh in Oct

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Uttarakhand in the next month, the sources said on Sunday.

As per the sources, the PM is likely to visit Pithoragarh, the border district of Uttarakhand, in the second week of October.

"During his visit, the Prime Minister will visit the famous Narayan Ashram and will also have darshan and worship of Adi Kailash. PM will stay at Narayan Ashram on October 11," the source said.

On October 12, the Prime Minister will visit Adi Kailash located on the China border and will also visit Jeolikang in the Vyas Valley, it added.

The PM had visited the state last year in October where he offered prayers at Kedarnath Dham.

Also Read U'khand authorities explore ways to offer pilgrims glimpse of Mount Kailash Massive landslide in U'khand leaves over 200 Adi Kailash pilgrims stranded Key litigant to withdraw from Gyanvapi mosque case due to lack of resources Uttarakhand CM lays foundation for Aroma Park in Kashipur, allots plot 1,500 drivers write to Kailash Gahlot on Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme G20 Summit LIVE: World leaders arrive at Rajghat to pay homage to Gandhi UK PM Rishi Sunak reaches Akshardham temple in Delhi to offer prayers Aditya L1 successfully undergoes third earth-bound manoeuvre, says ISRO Bali was Bali and New Delhi is New Delhi: EAM on Ukraine in G20 declaration HM Amit Shah hails adoption of consensus declaration at G20 summit