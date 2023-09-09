HM Amit Shah hails adoption of consensus declaration at G20 Summit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the G20 nations adopting a consensus declaration at the leaders' summit here, saying this marks a significant step towards a better future for all.

India pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 Summit adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war, as Prime Minister Modi called for ending "global trust deficit".

Modi also announced that the African Union was admitted as the G20's permanent member.

"My warmest congratulations to PM @narendramodi and the member nations of the G20 on the adoption of the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration," Shah wrote on 'X', formerly Twitter.

"In pursuit of our civilizational goal of promoting the welfare of humankind, the esteemed G20 leaders have arrived at a consensus to build bridges of trust among nations through diplomacy and cooperation. This marks a significant step towards a better future for all," he added.

