PM Narendra Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 68,400 crore in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Odisha on Saturday afternoon to unveil projects worth Rs 68,400 crore in the state, including the new campus of IIM-Sambalpur

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Odisha on Saturday afternoon to unveil projects worth Rs 68,400 crore in the state, including the new campus of IIM-Sambalpur, officials said.
The prime minister will reach the Jharsuguda airport around 1 pm, and head to the IIM-Sambalpur campus where CM Naveen Patnaik, Governor Raghubar Das and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will join him, they said.
Besides the Rs 400-crore campus, Modi will also unveil infrastructure projects worth Rs 68,000 crore. These projects span sectors such as power, roads and railways.
Modi will address a public meeting at Remed Ground around 3 pm, before leaving for Guwahati, officials said.
Stringent security arrangements have been made for the PM's visit, they said.

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

