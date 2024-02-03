No one can stop women from reaching Parl, state assemblies now: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said no one can stop women from reaching the state assemblies and Parliament now.

He said this while discussing the Nari Shakti Vandan Act during an address after launching the "Shakti Vandan Abhiyan" organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here.

"The Nari Shakti Vandan Act (Women's Reservation Act) will be implemented across the state," Adityanath said.

Under the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, there is a provision for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Adityanath said "after this Act, no political party can stop women from reaching the legislative assemblies and Parliament".

According to an official statement, the chief guest of the programme was BJP's national secretary Vijaya Rahatkar.

On the Ram temple's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Adityanath said it has been achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a long battle of 500 years.

"It was not just a consecration ceremony, but a campaign to re-establish India's public faith, trust and glory. Today, the whole world is getting attracted towards Ayodhya Dham in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Adityanath said in accordance with the concept of "Ram Rajya", the prime minister formulated schemes in the last nine-and-a-half years keeping in mind farmers, women, youngsters and people from every section of the society, without any discrimination, and launched a campaign to provide the benefits of these schemes to the beneficiaries.

He said under Modi's leadership, a new India has been presented to the world through the inclusion of half of the country's population in these schemes.

The BJP leader said all the schemes, including Prime Minister Jan Dhan Account, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Matru Vandana and Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, reflect respect for women.

In Uttar Pradesh, 17 lakh daughters are associated with the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana while the dowry-free marriage programme of more than three lakh women has been completed through the Mukhyamantri Mass Marriage Scheme, he added.

State BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP's state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh and state Mahila Morcha president Geeta Shakya were also present on the occasion.