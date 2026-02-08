PM protected interest of farmers, workers: BJP chief on India-US trade deal

BJP chief Nitin Nabin on Sunday said that the Modi government "diplomatically and patiently" made the trade deal with the US, ensuring the interests of the farmers and workers remain protected.

Nabin said this at Ramleela Maidan while flagging off 500 e-buses along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet ministers.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this deal. He has protected the interests of the farmers, workers and enhanced the self-respect of the country," Nabin said.

He also congratulated the Delhi chief minister, saying the 500 e-buses were a gift for the Delhi people who on February 8 last year handed over a massive victory to the BJP in Assembly polls. The BJP defeated AAP in the Assembly polls, winning 48 of the 70 Assembly seats, in the results announced on February 8, 2025.

The BJP government in Delhi has in last one year worked with zero tolerance towards corruption, accountable decision making and promoting digital governance, he said, lauding various initiatives such as the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme.

The previous government in Delhi depended on "excuses", while the BJP government now believes in performance and working for the people.

The change is visible under the government run by the BJP, which always works to ensure creating hope and taking development to their doorsteps, he said, citing Atal Canteens opened in Delhi for meals to the needy people at a nominal price of Rs 5 per person.