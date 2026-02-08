Sunday, February 08, 2026 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM protected interest of farmers, workers: BJP chief on India-US trade deal

PM protected interest of farmers, workers: BJP chief on India-US trade deal

The Modi government "diplomatically and patiently" made a trade deal with the US, said the BJP president

Nitin Nabin

BJP chief Nitin Nabin (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2026 | 2:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP chief Nitin Nabin on Sunday said that the Modi government "diplomatically and patiently" made the trade deal with the US, ensuring the interests of the farmers and workers remain protected.

Nabin said this at Ramleela Maidan while flagging off 500 e-buses along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet ministers.

The Modi government "diplomatically and patiently" made a trade deal with the US, said the BJP president.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this deal. He has protected the interests of the farmers, workers and enhanced the self-respect of the country," Nabin said.

He also congratulated the Delhi chief minister, saying the 500 e-buses were a gift for the Delhi people who on February 8 last year handed over a massive victory to the BJP in Assembly polls. The BJP defeated AAP in the Assembly polls, winning 48 of the 70 Assembly seats, in the results announced on February 8, 2025.

 

Also Read

Dried Distillers' Grains with Solubles

India-US trade deal: Industry awaits clarity on agri products tariff cuts

India needs to develop its biotechnology capacity for crops like soybean as it has done for rice

What are GM crops and why they are a point of concern in US trade deal?

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

FPIs turn net buyers in Feb, invest ₹8,100 cr in a week on US trade deal

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Farmers' interest protected in trade deal, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

India US Flag

US invites India to join Pax Silica, cites 'positive momentum' in ties

The BJP government in Delhi has in last one year worked with zero tolerance towards corruption, accountable decision making and promoting digital governance, he said, lauding various initiatives such as the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme.

The previous government in Delhi depended on "excuses", while the BJP government now believes in performance and working for the people.

The change is visible under the government run by the BJP, which always works to ensure creating hope and taking development to their doorsteps, he said, citing Atal Canteens opened in Delhi for meals to the needy people at a nominal price of Rs 5 per person.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Lawyer, Supreme Court

After 11 years, law ministry hikes fees for govt advocates across courts

Taj GVK Hotels

Delhi 5-star hotel room prices surge as AI summit sparks record demand

Indian Railways

Triumphs and tragedies: The extraordinary journey of India's first railway

gavel

UP court acquits 22 in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots murder, arson case

MK Stalin, Stalin

Stalin urges PM Modi to expedite TN rail projects, release pending funds

Topics : BJP India US Trade Deal US India relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2026 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance