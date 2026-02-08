Sunday, February 08, 2026 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
After 11 years, law ministry hikes fees for govt advocates across courts

After 11 years, law ministry hikes fees for govt advocates across courts

Law Ministry raises fees for central govt advocates after 11 years; Group A to get ₹21,600 per day, Groups B and C ₹14,400 per day for regular appeals and defended petitions

Lawyer, Supreme Court

The fee payable to government counsels was last revised in October 2015. Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 08 2026 | 2:13 PM IST

The Union Law Ministry has increased the fees of advocate, who represent the central government in courts across the country, after a gap of nearly 11 years.

In a notification issued on February 5, the department of legal affairs in the law ministry said that now group 'A' counsels appearing for regular appeals and defended petitions for final hearing will get Rs 21,600 per case per day, while group 'B' and 'C' counsels will be paid Rs 14,400.

Earlier, the fee stood at Rs 13,500 for group A counsels and Rs 9,000 for group B and C counsels.

The fee payable to government counsels was last revised in October 2015.

 

Fees for other category of cases and setting up conferences with various central ministries has also been revised.

Fee payable to counsels appearing in courts outside their headquarters -- which could be Delhi or state capitals -- has also been hiked.

A top official said the hike was long overdue keeping in mind inflation and rising costs of hiring professionals.

"The fee revision notification for central government counsel, an exercise initiated during my tenure as Law Secretary, has come into effect. Congratulations to all counsels. This was long overdue, for over a decade. I'm glad the effort has reached its rightful conclusion," former Union law secretary Anju Rathi Rana posted on X.

Rana, who is now member secretary, Law Commission, said the hike was must to retain talented advocates to represent the Union government in courts.

Besides law officers comprising the attorney general, the solicitor general and various additional solicitors general, the central government also hires advocates to represent it in judicial fora as legal counsels.

First Published: Feb 08 2026 | 2:12 PM IST

