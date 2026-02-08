Sunday, February 08, 2026 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stalin urges PM Modi to expedite TN rail projects, release pending funds

Stalin urges PM Modi to expedite TN rail projects, release pending funds

Stalin highlighted that the progress of several crucial railway projects is being hindered by 'delays in releasing funds by the Ministry of Railways'

Stalin assured the Prime Minister of the state government's full cooperation for the speedy execution of all railway projects (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2026 | 10:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his urgent intervention to direct the Ministry of Railways to expedite sanctioned projects in the state by releasing required funds and reviving those kept in abeyance.

Stalin highlighted that the progress of several crucial railway projects is being hindered by "delays in releasing funds by the Ministry of Railways" and the practice of providing partial funding for individual projects.

He noted that while the state government has granted administrative approval for acquiring 2,500.61 hectares for various federal railway projects, the Railway Department is yet to allocate funds for 931.52 hectares, an official release said.

 

"The delays in releasing funds and the piecemeal allocation... have hindered the progress of railway projects in Tamil Nadu," the chief minister stated, adding that this has created a state of "prolonged uncertainty" for affected landowners.

Stalin pointed out that land acquisition is 94 per cent complete for 19 major projects, with 1,198.02 hectares already handed over to the Railways. He specifically cited the 'Thiruvananthapuram-Kanniyakumari Broad Gauge Doubling' project as a case where 16.86 hectares of land acquisition remains stalled because the Railways has not yet released the necessary ₹289.78 crore for compensation.

The CM urged the Prime Minister to ensure that funds for sanctioned projects are released "in full and on a priority basis" to facilitate smooth land acquisition. He also requested the "reconsideration and restarting" of key projects currently in abeyance, including the ThoothukudiMadurai (via Aruppukottai) and the TindivanamTiruvannamalai broad gauge lines.

Emphasising Tamil Nadu's role as India's second-largest economy, Stalin expressed concern over the "relatively low" allocation for new railway projects in the state in recent years. He called for additional projects commensurate with the state's "economic stature and developmental needs".

"I am confident that, with your intervention and with the continued spirit of cooperative federalism, these concerns will be addressed promptly for the mutual benefit of the state and the nation," the letter said.

Stalin assured the Prime Minister of the state government's full cooperation for the "speedy execution" of all railway projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 08 2026 | 10:45 AM IST

