Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 06:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Gandhi Jayanti 2025: History, significance and all about 'father of nation'

Gandhi Jayanti 2025: History, significance and all about 'father of nation'

On October 2, people around the world will celebrate the 156th anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi's birth, also known as Mahatma Gandhi, as the International Day of Non-Violence

Gandhi Jayanti 2025

Gandhi Jayanti Date is October 2nd

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, one of the most famous figures in India's fight for independence, is commemorated annually on October 2nd as Gandhi Jayanti. Known lovingly as "Bapu" or the "Father of the Nation," Gandhi was a lawyer, politician, and social activist who supported peaceful opposition to British colonial control. 
 
The country will celebrate his 156th birthday in 2025, honouring Gandhi's legacy of simplicity, truth, and non-violence. Bapu's values of truth and non-violence are celebrated via prayers, cultural events, and tributes by Indian communities both in India and abroad.

Gandhi Jayanti 2025 Date:

Every year on October 2nd, India commemorates Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who played a pivotal role in the freedom struggle. 

History of Gandhi Jayanti

On October 2, 1869, Mahatma Gandhi was born in Porbandar, Gujarat. Leading non-violent campaigns against British rule, he played a significant role in India's fight for independence. India became an independent nation in 1947 as a result of his leadership and the dedication of many freedom warriors.
 
 
People throughout the world were inspired by Gandhi's Satyagraha concept, which was based on truth and non-violence. Gandhi Jayanti became a national holiday in India after his killing in 1948. In addition to honouring his legacy, the day is commemorated to encourage harmony, peace, and non-violence.

Significance of Gandhi Jayanti

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who was born in Porbandar, Gujarat, in 1869, used the potent tools of Satyagraha (truth-force) and ahimsa (non-violence) to lead a number of Indian independence campaigns, such as the Quit India, civil disobedience, and non-cooperation movements. Many were motivated to actively participate in demonstrations against colonial rule in India by his words and deeds.

Also Read

Stock market holiday

Stock market holiday: Will BSE, NSE remain closed on October 2?

merger and acquisition (M&A)

RBI allows Indian lenders to fund acquisitions of Indian corporates

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI eases rules by dropping overlap curbs on banks, group entities

initial public offerings, IPO

Runwal Developers files draft papers with Sebi to raise ₹2,000 cr via IPO

unclaimed deposits India, RBI unclaimed funds, UDGAM portal deposits, Depositor Education and Awareness Fund, claim unclaimed bank deposits, RBI DEAF scheme, inactive bank accounts India, how to claim dormant deposits, nominee claim bank deposits, le

Banks get 4 years to spread provisions for ECL norms, MSME relief ahead

 
In addition to influencing India's path toward independence, his ideas served as an inspiration for civil rights organisations worldwide. Leaders such as Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr. have publicly recognised Gandhi's impact on their own fights for equality and justice. 

How is Gandhi Jayanti celebrated?

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated with memorial services and cultural activities. At New Delhi's Raj Ghat, the President, Prime Minister, and other dignitaries pay their tributes on October 2. At cultural events hosted by schools and other educational institutions, kids frequently perform Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, Bapu's favourite bhajan. 
 
In order to preserve his legacy via education and innovation, the day is also commemorated with debates, movie screenings, and fancy-dress contests. To honour Gandhi's dedication to nonviolent protest, the UN proclaimed October 2 to be the International Day of Non-Violence.
 
Along with Republic Day and Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti is one of India's three national holidays.  Across the nation, prayer services, memorial ceremonies, and cleanliness campaigns are held to commemorate the day. 
 
Gandhi's life and ideas are reflected in lectures, performances, and essay contests that are organised by government agencies, schools, and colleges. At Raj Ghat in New Delhi, where Mahatma Gandhi's samadhi is kept, leaders from all around the country also pay their respects. 
 

More From This Section

RSS

Kovind to attend RSS Vijayadashami event; a look at past chief guests

Highway, Road

Cabinet approves widening of Kalibor-Numaligarh section of NH-715

pulses

Centre launches 'Aatmanirbharta in Pulses' mission with ₹11,440 cr outlay

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Haryana govt gives relief to farmers, defers loan, power bill repayments

Congress leader P Chidambaram

Didn't retaliate against 26/11 attacks under pressure from US: Chidambaram

Topics : Gandhi Jayanti Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Who Killed Gandhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon