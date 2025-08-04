Monday, August 04, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Police complaint lodged over 'two voter ID cards' of Tejashwi Yadav

Police complaint lodged over 'two voter ID cards' of Tejashwi Yadav

The police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the complaint, filed by a local, was received at the Digha Police station

Tejashwi Yadav

"We have forwarded the complaint to the District Election Office, which is the competent authority to decide on such matters. An FIR may be lodged if such a direction is received from the poll authorities," said the officer. (Photo: Facebook)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A complaint was lodged at a police station in Patna seeking an investigation into "issuance of two voter ID cards" in favour of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, an officer said.

The development took place a day after the Election Commission asked Yadav to hand over for investigation a voter ID card that he claimed to be in possession of despite having been not issued officially. The EC said the opposition leader's EPIC card number was not changed as alleged by him.

The police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the complaint, filed by a local, was received at the Digha Police station.

 

"We have forwarded the complaint to the District Election Office, which is the competent authority to decide on such matters. An FIR may be lodged if such a direction is received from the poll authorities," said the officer.

Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly, recently alleged that the Election Commission has 'changed' his EPIC number in the draft electoral rolls published as part of Special Intensive Revision in the state.

Also Read

Election Commission

Bihar draft electoral roll: No demands yet to add or drop names, says EC

Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh

NDA will form govt in Bihar under leadership of Nitish Kumar: Giriraj Singh

P Chidambaram

ECI abusing powers, must be fought politically, legally: Chidambaram

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

Tejashwi says his name missing from voter list, Bihar Dy CM refutes claim

TDP BJP alliance 2025, Andhra Pradesh electoral rolls, SIR electoral revision, ECI citizenship controversy, Chandrababu Naidu Muslim outreach, NDA government stability, Andhra Pradesh voter list issue, BJP strategy in Andhra, Amaravati budget allocat

Decline in registered voters in Bihar by around 6.5 million: Draft SIR

On Saturday, he demonstrated an online search, with the EPIC number, to claim that his name was missing in the draft electoral rolls published as part of special intensive revision (SIR) and, upon rebuttal from the authorities concerned, alleged that his voter ID card number was changed.

The EC has rejected the charge, pointing out that the EPIC number remained the same as stated by Yadav in his affidavit for the 2020 assembly elections.

In a related incident, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Begusarai district has been placed under suspension for an oversight which resulted in an individual's name appearing in the draft electoral rolls twice.

The incident pertains to Sahebpur Kamal assembly segment, which was in the news recently when a journalist was slapped with an FIR for running a report highlighting alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Satyendar Jain

CBI finds no evidence, court closes corruption case against Satyendar Jain

SpiceJet

'He hit me, punched me', says SpiceJet staffer thrashed at Srinagar airport

Bhagwant Mann

Punjab becomes first to empanel sign language experts under juvenile law

bhupesh baghel

SC tells Bhupesh Baghel, son to move HC, flags rich bypassing process

elephants at Anant Ambani's Vantara

Vantara says it didn't initiate elephant Mahadevi's move to Jamnagar

Topics : Bihar Election 2025 News Tejashwi Yadav rjd Bihar police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewCBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon