Home / India News / CBI finds no evidence, court closes corruption case against Satyendar Jain

CBI finds no evidence, court closes corruption case against Satyendar Jain

A Delhi court has closed the corruption case against AAP leader Satyendar Jain after the CBI found no evidence of criminal conspiracy, corruption, or personal gain

Satyendar Jain

Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain | Photo: PTI

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

A Delhi court on Monday closed the corruption case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain, after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reported it had found no evidence of any illegal benefit, according to a report by Bar and Bench.
 
Special Judge (PC Act) Dig Vinay Singh of the Rouse Avenue Courts accepted the closure report filed by the CBI. The court observed that despite four years of investigation, no signs of corruption were found against Jain.
 
"There is no material whatsoever even to suggest a criminal conspiracy," the Court stated.

‘Suspicion cannot replace proof’

Referring to the legal standard required for criminal proceedings, the court added: "The allegations, as presented, and the factual background are not sufficient to warrant further investigation or to initiate proceedings. The law clearly states that suspicion cannot replace proof. It is also worth noting that, even to charge someone, mere suspicion is not enough; at least strong suspicion would be necessary to proceed."
 
 
With this, the judge officially closed the case. The case began when it was alleged that Jain, during his time as Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) minister, approved the hiring of 17 consultants through outsourcing. This reportedly bypassed the regular government recruitment process.

Based on a complaint from the vigilance department, an FIR was lodged against Jain in May 2019.

No irregularities in hiring: CBI

Following the inquiry, the CBI concluded that hiring professionals was justified due to urgent needs within the department. It found that the selection process was both fair and competitive.
 
The agency said it discovered no evidence of corruption, conspiracy, or any personal benefit involved.
 
After going through the CBI’s closure report, the court agreed to end the matter. However, it clarified that if any new information surfaces in the future, the CBI would be free to reopen the investigation.

Topics : Satyendar Jain Aam Aadmi Party CBI corruption

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

