Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Police notice over MLA poaching allegation does not mention FIR: Atishi

A team of the Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Sunday visited Atishi's home and served her a notice in connection with an allegation that the BJP was attempting to "poach" AAP MLAs

Delhi Education Minister Atishi

She said at a press conference that they have sympathy for the Crime Branch officers who are being forced by their "political bosses" to indulge in such 'theatrics'

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 9:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday said the notice served to her by the city police in connection with the MLA poaching allegation made by her does not have any mention of an FIR or include penal provisions.
She said at a press conference that they have sympathy for the Crime Branch officers who are being forced by their "political bosses" to indulge in such "theatrics".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Yesterday (Saturday), the Delhi Police's Crime Branch served a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Today, they served a notice to me. However, the notice does not have any mention of an FIR. It does not even include any section of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) or CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) or PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) or Prevention of Corruption Act," she said.
A team of the Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Sunday visited Atishi's home and served her a notice in connection with an allegation that the BJP was attempting to "poach" AAP MLAs.
Police sources said the Delhi minister's staff received the notice after the Crime Branch team visited her residence for a second time on Sunday at 12.55 pm.
According to the notice, the Crime Branch has asked Kejriwal and Atishi to provide information on the allegation of poaching levelled against the BJP, given that comments made by them suggest they are privy to certain information regarding the commission of a cognisable offence.
They have been asked to respond to the notice by February 5.
On Saturday, Crime Branch officials served a notice to Kejriwal, asking him to reply within three days in connection with a probe into his claims that the BJP attempted to poach seven AAP MLAs.
The notices have been served after Kejriwal and Atishi on January 27 claimed that the BJP was trying to poach AAP MLAs by offering Rs 25 crore each and a ticket to contest next year's assembly polls to topple the AAP government.
The BJP rubbished the allegation, terming those "false" and "baseless", and dared the chief minister to furnish evidence to back the claims.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

AAP govt will establish coordination between departments and NCCSA: Atishi

Police reach Atishi's residence to serve notice on AAP MLAs' 'poaching'

Sri Lanka's Marxist party to make official visit to India on Monday

UCC draft gets Uttarakhand Cabinet nod on eve of special Assembly session

Gadkari inaugurates 3 road overbridges in Lakhimpur Kheri to reduce traffic

Law enforcement agencies shouldn't consider borders as hindrance: Amit Shah

Snowfall in Kashmir valley disrupts flight operations at Srinagar airport

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Atishi Delhi government AAP Delhi Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon