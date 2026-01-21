Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 10:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mohan Yadav meets NVIDIA AI chief to explore tech collaboration in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met NVIDIA executive Calista Redmond at Davos to explore collaboration on artificial intelligence, governance, skill development and technology-driven growth

During the interaction, the Madhya Pradesh government and NVIDIA agreed to further strengthen mutual cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and advanced technology

During the interaction, the Madhya Pradesh government and NVIDIA agreed to further strengthen mutual cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and advanced technology

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 10:05 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Calista Redmond, vice president of NVIDIA’s global AI initiatives, at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday. The meeting focused on expanding artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology-based initiatives in Madhya Pradesh, promoting innovation and exploring various dimensions of potential collaboration.
 
How does Madhya Pradesh plan to use AI in governance? 
On the occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the effective use of AI would enable government schemes and services to reach farmers and other sections of society with greater efficiency, transparency and timeliness. He added that the state government intends to integrate AI with various government databases to strengthen the service delivery system, ensuring that maximum eligible beneficiaries can avail themselves of welfare schemes.
 
 
What did NVIDIA highlight on sovereign AI and employment? 
During the meeting, Calista Redmond said the company is working on five key strategies for the development of sovereign AI so that AI solutions can be tailored to the needs and priorities of different countries. She explained that AI can connect skilled human resources with suitable industries and opportunities, thereby creating new employment avenues and fostering innovation. She also mentioned ongoing AI pilot projects in various states of India.
 
What was agreed between the Madhya Pradesh government and NVIDIA? 
During the interaction, the Madhya Pradesh government and NVIDIA agreed to further strengthen mutual cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, explore new partnership opportunities, and develop long-term collaboration. The cooperation is expected to provide new momentum to innovation, skill development and technology-driven growth in the state.
 

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 10:05 PM IST

