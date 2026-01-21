Doctors warn of rising health and financial risks as air quality worsens

Deteriorating air quality across Indian cities is emerging as a significant public health concern, with a majority of doctors warning that pollution-related illnesses pose serious long-term health and financial risks, a report by Tata AIG General Insurance revealed.

What does the study say about doctors’ concerns on air quality?

A nationwide study that surveyed more than 400 doctors across multiple medical specialties highlights growing concern over India’s preparedness to manage the health impact of sustained exposure to poor air quality.

At what AQI levels do doctors see major health risks?

According to the study, over 60 per cent of doctors surveyed believe that Air Quality Index (AQI) levels above 200 pose a significant health risk, while nearly three in four doctors said worsening air quality is contributing to a rise in chronic health conditions such as respiratory ailments, cardiovascular complications and reduced immunity across age groups. Doctors noted that prolonged exposure to poor AQI is no longer limited to vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly, but is increasingly affecting working-age adults as well.

How does air pollution affect people with existing illnesses?

The findings also suggest that pollution often aggravates existing medical conditions. About 78 per cent of doctors surveyed said high AQI levels worsen pre-existing chronic illnesses, including hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and a history of stroke, increasing both the complexity of treatment and associated healthcare costs. Nearly two-thirds of doctors said patients tend to underestimate the health impact of prolonged exposure to polluted air, often delaying medical intervention.

What financial risks are patients facing due to pollution-related illness?

In addition to health concerns, the study points to significant financial vulnerability among patients. A majority of doctors indicated that close to 95 per cent of patients are financially unprepared to manage the costs associated with emergency hospitalisation or intensive care treatment arising from severe pollution-related illnesses. This lack of financial readiness, doctors said, can add to the overall burden on households already coping with prolonged treatment and recovery periods.