Business Standard

Two terrorists shot dead along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

The army has shot dead two terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Poonch | terrorist

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

The army has shot dead two terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Sunday.

The terrorists were killed in the Balakote sector of the district late Saturday, they said.

The officials said army personnel noticed suspicious movement at a forward village and opened fire. The two terrorists were neutralised, they said.

The bodies of the slain terrorists were found when the army launched a search operation in the area this morning, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 09:06 IST

