Two terrorists shot dead along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

-
ALSO READ
Two army personnel killed in accidental grenade blast along LOC in Poonch
Army rescues four youth trapped in J-K's Poonch river flash flood
Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border in Jammu: BSF
Two Pak intruders shot dead by BSF along Punjab border; guns recovered
BSF troops force Pakistani drone to withdraw from Jammu-Kashmir's Kathua
-
The army has shot dead two terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Sunday.
The terrorists were killed in the Balakote sector of the district late Saturday, they said.
The officials said army personnel noticed suspicious movement at a forward village and opened fire. The two terrorists were neutralised, they said.
The bodies of the slain terrorists were found when the army launched a search operation in the area this morning, the officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 09:06 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU