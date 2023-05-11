close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Possibility cannot become evidence: Court acquits 3 in Delhi riots case

A court here has acquitted three men for lack of proof in the 2020 North-East Delhi riots case, and observed that possibility cannot become evidence

IANS New Delhi
SECI to consider lone bid for solar tender linked with manufacturing

3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A court here has acquitted three men for lack of proof in the 2020 North-East Delhi riots case, and observed that possibility cannot become evidence.

Dinesh Yadav alias Michael, Sandeep alias Mogli and Tinku were the three men who were chargesheeted in the First Information Report (FIR)124 of 2020, registered at Gokalpuri police station.

The FIR was based on two complaints by Irfan and Aakil Saifi in respect of vandalism in their respective premises situated in Bhagirathi Vihar

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala of Karkardooma Courts passing the acquittal order saying that the witnesses, who were the victims, were not present at the scene of the occurrence and that their claim that a mob of rioters was responsible for the incident was only based on hearsay.

He said: "These witnesses stated that they had been informed by some persons about vandalism and arson at their respective places. They did not disclose particulars of those informers nor IO found out their particulars. The evidence of these victims cannot be the basis to say that these incidents were caused by a mob."

The judge also noted that one of the prosecution witnesses' identification of the defendants was based on "leading him to do so" during the special public prosecutor's cross-examination of the witness.

Also Read

SC agrees to hear PILs on BBC's documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots

Rajasthan govt to move SC against acquittal of 2008 Jaipur blasts accused

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

SC to hear Bilkis Bano's plea challenging remission to convicts on Dec 13

HC seeks ED reply on co-accused bail pleas in Satyender Jain PMLA case

57% of all fraud incidents in India are 'platform' frauds: PwC India

SC faults Maha governor and speaker, but won't restore Thackeray govt

Doctor's killing outcome of systemic failure, says Kerala High Court

Guwahati NGO files defamation suit against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi in Assam

Will give befitting reply to every step against India: Rajnath Singh

"However, the relevant facts in respect of which this witness was cross-examined by ld. Special PP, were not asked from this witness during his examination-in-chief at all. Without seeking any answer from this witness on those facts, he was straightaway given suggestions by ld. Special PP, which was a wrong practice. Such kind of evidence cannot be relied upon by the court even otherwise," the court said.

Additionally, it was observed that there's a good chance a mob was to blame for the incidents at the two properties in issue. The court stated that a possibility cannot become evidence and that the prosecution's conclusion that a mob was responsible for the episodes was based solely on hearsay evidence or on the basis of possibility only, that there was a mob behind the incidents.

The judge said: "It is well settled legal proposition that presumption/strong suspicion cannot be a substitute of evidence. Therefore, for want of any evidence on the record, I am unable to say that there was a mob behind both the incidents probed in this case."

"It is case of the prosecution that accused persons were member of the

mob, which vandalised both properties. However, prosecution even could not prove that there was a mob behind these incidents. In that situation, the inevitable conclusion is that there is no evidence on the record to show involvement of the accused persons in the incidents," the court added.

Acquitting them of all the charges levelled against them in this case, the court said that it finds that charges levelled against the accused in this case are not proved at all.

--IANS

spr/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Courts

First Published: May 11 2023 | 2:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Set for demerger, Sanofi's consumer health brands have strong traction

Sanofi
2 min read

OTT platforms may not stream movie with poor box-office collection: Report

OTT, Streaming, movies, tv
2 min read

Doctor's killing outcome of systemic failure, says Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court, Kerala HC
3 min read

Audio leaks suggest PTI leadership behind attack on official's residence

A supporter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan hurls back a tear gas shell toward police as he and others were protesting against the arrest of their leader, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Photo: AP/PTI)
2 min read

Guwahati NGO files defamation suit against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi in Assam

CJI Ranjan Gogoi said independence of judiciary is under ‘very serious threat’
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Larsen & Toubro bets on $1.5 bn return from push to electric vehicles

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

In a victory for AAP, SC says the Delhi govt has control over services

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Delhi v Centre and Shiv Sena cases: Supreme Court to announce verdict today

Supreme Court
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to hear Sebi's plea seeking extension on May 12

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Income Tax officials search Mankind Pharma's New Delhi office: Report

Income tax
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon