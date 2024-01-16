Delhi Airport chaos continues as dense fog delays 30 flights, cancels 17

Delhi, the national capital, continues to grapple with freezing weather on Tuesday, causing significant disruptions at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. According to airport officials, approximately 30 departing flights were delayed, and 17 were cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

The minimum temperature plummeted to five degrees Celsius, leading to visible delays with passengers awaiting their flights at the airport. This is the second day in a row that flights have faced massive delays. Fog-related disruptions also affected train services, with 30 trains experiencing delays due to low visibility.

Delhi airport asks passengers to contact the airline for flight updates

In response to the weather challenges, the Delhi airport issued an advisory stating, "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also reported 500-meter visibility at Palam and Safdarjung airports. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the met department wrote, "Delhi Palam (VIDP) and Safdarjung Airports are reporting 500 m visibilities at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 16th January."

According to the IMD, fog is categorised as "shallow" when visibility stands up to 500 metres, "moderate" up to 200 metres, "dense" up to 50 metres, and "very dense" below 50 metres.

DGCA issues directives for airlines

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) instructed airlines to provide accurate real-time information on flight delays and sensitise airport staff for effective communication with passengers during fog-related disruptions.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also assured travellers that efforts were being made to minimise disruptions and emphasised the need for better communication. The DGCA released Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for airlines to follow in such scenarios after chaos erupted in and outside IGI airport on Monday.

WATCH: Passenger assaults IndiGo pilot over flight delay in Delhi The aviation regulator's directives came after a passenger assaulted an IndiGo pilot during a flight delay announcement. The video went viral on social media platforms, and the passenger in question was escorted off the flight and may be put on the airlines' "no-fly" list.

On Monday evening, passengers from a delayed Goa-Delhi IndiGo flight rushed out upon landing in Mumbai after the flight was diverted. Passengers chose to sit on the tarmac, and some even began eating there instead of staying on the flight. IndiGo, which held 60.5 per cent of the domestic air travel market share in 2023, has issued its apologies to all passengers affected by travel disruptions.

passengers of IndiGo Goa-Delhi who after 12 hours delayed flight got diverted to Mumbai having dinner just next to indigo plane pic.twitter.com/jGL3N82LNS January 15, 2024

As temperatures dipped below freezing, people sought refuge in government-run "Rain Baseras" (Shelter homes), providing warmth, blankets, beds, hot water, and food for those without shelter in the cold Delhi nights.

