Preeti Sudan appointed new UPSC chairperson; to take office on Aug 1

Former Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, an IAS officer from the 1983 batch, will assume the role of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) chairperson starting August 1, 2024.

Sudan succeeds Manoj Soni, who resigned earlier this month due to personal reasons, despite his tenure originally set to expire in May 2029.

Sudan will be the second woman to hold the position of chairperson of UPSC. Prior to her, the position had been held by R M Bathew in 1996.

The Union Public Service Commission, or UPSC, is a constitutional body whose role is to recruit, select, and train civil servants for the Government of India. The body was established in 1926 as an independent agency to ensure it was free from any political influence.

Aside from conducting examinations for UPSC aspirants, the commission also advises the government on recruitment, promotions, and disciplinary actions of civil servants.

Who is IAS Preeti Sudan?

An officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Sudan has an extensive career in public service. She has held key positions in the Department of Food and Public Distribution, and the ministries of Women and Child Development and Defence. Sudan played pivotal roles in national programmes such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Ayushman Bharat, and significant legislations like the National Medical Commission and the ban on e-cigarettes.

Sudan’s contributions extend to international platforms, having served as a consultant with the World Bank, Chair of COP-8 of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, and Vice Chair of the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health.

Manoj Soni's resignation and UPSC controversy

Before his UPSC appointment, Soni served three terms as Vice-Chancellor. He held consecutive terms at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University (BAOU), Gujarat from 2009 to 2015, and a term at The Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) of Baroda from 2005 to 2008.

Soni’s resignation came amid controversies, particularly regarding the selection of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, which sparked allegations of misuse of power and privileges, and discussions about the authenticity of certificates used by various officers. Her case is ongoing, with a Delhi Court scheduled to hear her anticipatory bail plea on Wednesday.



