'President of Bharat': Congress slams Centre over President's dinner invite

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year
Prasar Bharti issues directive to rename All India Radio as Akashvani
Oppn renames UPA as Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)
Institutional shareholders vote against reappointment of Bharat Forge MD
Assam's latest Vande Bharat Express: Train timing, tickets prices, and more
Grassroot leaders leaving BJP: Digvijaya Singh's jibe at Jan Ashirwad Yatra
India has opportunity to grow UPI transactions 10x per month: NPCI CEO
Virendra Sehwag wants 'Bharat' branded on cricketers' jerseys for world cup
130 mn rural households get tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission
Holistic, unified growth the guiding principles for India says PM Modi