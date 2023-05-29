close

Assam's latest Vande Bharat Express: Train timing, tickets prices, and more

Connecting Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri, the Vande Bharat Express in Assam will cover 411 km with seven stops and save about one hour of travel time for passengers

Vande Bharat

Vande Bharat (Photo: Twitter)

Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
Assam welcomed its first Vande Bharat Express, a modern and advanced train, on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the train through a video conference. This comes after the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat was inaugurated last Thursday, May 25.
The Vande Bharat Express will connect Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri, covering a distance of 411 km. Compared to the current fastest train on this route, which takes 6 hours and 30 minutes, the Vande Bharat Express will save about an hour of travel time, by completing the journey in 5 hours and 30 minutes.

The fare for an AC chair car from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri will be Rs 1,225, and Rs 2,205 for an executive chair car, as mentioned on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. The train will operate six days a week, with no service on Tuesdays.
Currently, the Indian Railways operates 34 services of the Vande Bharat Express, covering 21 states. The goal is to expand the service to seven more states by June.

The executive chair cars of the Vande Bharat Express can accommodate 52 passengers each, while the normal chair cars can accommodate 78 passengers each. The driving trailer coaches have a seating capacity of 44 passengers each.
The Vande Bharat Express is equipped with fully suspended traction motors, allowing it to operate at a speed of 160 kmph. It also features the 'KAVACH' Train Collision Avoidance System, which is developed indigenously and ensures optimal reliability. The train's advanced suspension system ensures a smooth and comfortable ride.

To reduce its environmental impact, the Vande Bharat Express eliminates the need for power cars and utilises an advanced regenerative braking system, saving about 30 per cent of electricity.
Overall, the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express in Assam brings improved connectivity, faster travel times, and modern amenities to passengers, contributing to the development of rail infrastructure in the region.

Train stops with timings of Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express (Train No-22228)
Guwahati: 16:30
Kamakhya: 16.40
New Bongaigaon: 18.35
Kokrajhar: 18.56
New Alipurduar: 19.48
New Cooch Behar: 20.02
New Jalpaiguri: 22.00

Train stops with timings of NJP-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express (Train No-22227)
New Jalpaiguri: 06:10
New Cooch Behar: 07.35
New Alipurduar: 07.50
Kokrajhar: 08.40
New Bongaigaon: 09.13
Kamakhya: 11.18
Guwahati: 11.40
First Published: May 29 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

