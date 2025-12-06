Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / President, VP, PM offer tributes to BR Ambedkar on 69th death anniversary

The prime minister said Ambedkar's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and constitutionalism continue to guide the national journey

BR Ambedkar, Amritsar BR Ambedkar statue BR Ambedkar, Amritsar BR Ambedkar statue

Ambedkar inspired generations to uphold human dignity and strengthen democratic values: PM (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders offered tributes to B R Ambedkar on his 69th death anniversary in the Parliament House complex.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also joined Murmu, Radhakrishnan and Modi in offering floral tributes to Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, at the Prerana Sthal on Parliament premises.

"On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay my humble tributes to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the principal architect of our Constitution and a towering champion of social justice," the vice-president said in a post on X.

 

The prime minister said Ambedkar's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to justice, equality and constitutionalism continue to guide the national journey.

Ambedkar inspired generations to uphold human dignity and strengthen democratic values, he said.

Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, among others, also offered floral tributes at the statue of Ambedkar on the Parliament premises.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Droupadi Murmu B R Ambedkar

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

