Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Varanasi police deploy next-gen drones for Kashi Tamil Sangamam security

Varanasi police deploy next-gen drones for Kashi Tamil Sangamam security

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Varanasi Commissionerate Saravanan Thangamani, a dedicated 10-member drone team is ensuring the safety and protection of the people visiting the venue

police, UP Police

Saravanan noted that the surveillance data provided by the three drones (mini, micro and nano) is immediately shared with senior police officials for necessary action (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Varanasi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Varanasi district police have stepped up surveillance for the ongoing fourth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam by deploying an advanced fleet of new-generation drones.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Varanasi Commissionerate Saravanan Thangamani, a dedicated 10-member drone team is ensuring the safety and protection of the people visiting the venue.

"We are using new-generation drones. Last year, there was usage of drones but it was minimal. We are using the three types of drones which are mini drones, micro drones and nano drones," he told PTI here.

Highlighting the role of the drone fleet, he said the Mini Drone is unique as it can be self-charged, allowing round-the-clock operations unlike other battery-dependent models.

 

"This drone has the capability to run 24x7 and ensure constant surveillance in a region," he explained.

Also Read

Varanasi family tree turns into 'Diaper Dump', netizens react

Varanasi's 'diaper tree' video shocks internet, sparks civic sense debate

Supreme Court, SC

SC grants 1 week interim protection to petitioners facing demolition in UP

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP CM urges citizens to help build 'barrier-free India' for disables

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Cough syrup case: 4th man arrested from Lucknow for illegal storage, trade

IT Office GCCs

Uttar Pradesh eyes global investment in BFSI, healthcare, manufacturingpremium

On the 'Macro Drone', the official said it is capable of monitoring a vast 2 km area.

"It can cover a larger area and will be used in the jungle behind the NaMo Ghat," said Saravanan, who is also the Nodal Officer for the Kashi Tamil Sangamam event.

NaMo Ghat is the area where Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0 was inaugurated by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 2.

The third kind of drones are 'Nano Drones' which can collect images of suspicious activities.

Citing an example, he said if a car is parked in an area for an unusually long time, this drone scans the vehicle and shares the image with the police. "Based on the images it shares, we take action."  Saravanan noted that the surveillance data provided by the three drones (mini, micro and nano) is immediately shared with senior police officials for necessary action.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Noida Pollution, Pollution, Smog

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', temperature drop adds to woes

MGNREGA, MGNREGA wages, labour market, MGNREGA job scheme

Centre releases over ₹68,000 crore to states under Mgnrega in FY26

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

ECI extends Kerala electoral roll revision timeline ahead of polls

BR Gavai

SC has reshaped free speech contours since Independence: Former CJI

aa

Datanomics: Uranium traces put spotlight on India's polluted aquiferspremium

Topics : Varanasi Uttar Pradesh UP Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon