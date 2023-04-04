close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Private doctors call off strike as Rajasthan govt agrees to key demands

Private doctors in Rajasthan on Tuesday ended their 17-day strike over the Right to Health Bill after the state government agreed to their key demands

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 8:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Private doctors in Rajasthan on Tuesday ended their 17-day strike over the Right to Health Bill after the state government agreed to their key demands including keeping unaided private hospitals outside the ambit of the proposed law.

The doctors' bodies said that the two sides reached consensus during talks with the state government agreeing to keep private hospitals that have not availed land at subsidised rates or other benefits from it outside the ambit of the proposed law.

Besides, in the first phase of implementing the proposed law, private multi-speciality hospitals with less than 50 beds will be kept out of its purview, according to the agreement.

Among other provisions, the recently passed Bill allows people to get emergency treatment from all government and designated private hospitals without payment. The government is expected to reimburse the private hospital for this.

"An agreement with the government has been made. Private hospitals that have not taken subsidy from the government have been exempted from the new law. We have converted our rally into a 'Vijay Rally'," said Dr Vijay Kapoor, Secretary of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Society (PHNHS).

"We decided to end our strike at a general body meeting called after the talks with the government," Kapoor said.

Also Read

Don't go on strikes, tie black ribbon instead: Gehlot appeals to doctors

Govt ready to listen to doctors, says CM Gehlot, urges them to end strike

50% quota for in service doctors, fill seats in 2 weeks: SC directs TN govt

Tens of thousands of doctors kick off three-day strike across England

Private doctors protest against Right to Health Bill in Rajasthan

Ambani regains Asia's richest person spot, Adani tumbles to 24: Forbes

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

No contamination found in samples of eye drops linked to US deaths: Report

Internet search for CA, Income Tax consultants increasing: Report

Sport sponsorship rise to Rs 5,900 cr, cricket corners 85% of money: Report

Expressing happiness over the development, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Rajasthan will become the first state in the country to implement 'Right to Health'.

"It is a matter of happiness that a consensus to the proposal placed before the doctors regarding the Right to Health Bill by the state government has been arrived at. With this, Rajasthan will become the first state in the country to implement 'Right to Health'," Gehlot said in a statement.

Earlier, a delegation of doctors, including those from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the United Private Clinics and Hospitals Association of Rajasthan(UPCHAR) and PHNHS held talks with the government and signed a memorandum on eight points.

The doctors said their major demand that private hospitals that have not taken any benefit from the government in the form of land or buildings at subsidised rates should be kept outside the ambit of the RTH Bill has been accepted.

According to the agreement, this law will be applicable to all private medical colleges and hospitals, hospitals operating on public-private partnership (PPP) model, hospitals with land allotment at free or subsidised rates, hospitals run by trusts that have received plots at subsidised rates.

It was also agreed that regularization of hospitals running at different places of the state according to the "quota model" would be considered. Under the quota model, consideration will be given to regularize the buildings of those hospitals, which are running in residential premises, by providing relaxation in the rules.

According to the agreement, the police and other cases registered during the agitation will be withdrawn. Besides, consideration will be given to bringing a 'single window system' for issuing licences and other approvals to private hospitals.

Also, it was agreed that future changes in the rules related to the Right to Health law would be done in consultation with the representatives of IMA.

Chief Minister Gehlot said that all the people of the state cooperated with the state government in favour of this Bill. "Now, it is a good sign that doctors have also agreed to this important Bill," he said.

Gehlot expressed hope that government and private hospitals together will make schemes like Right to Health, Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme and RGHS successful.

He also expressed confidence that the way private and government hospitals have set an example by managing Covid well, they will successfully implement these schemes on the ground and present the Rajasthan Model of Public Health.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to comment on the development in Rajasthan.

"The Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme of the Government of Rajasthan is a model for the whole country. Now Right to Health is a legal right. This is another transformative step, making Rajasthan an example for the country. This is the result of the Bharat Jodo Yatra," Ramesh said.

Topics : doctors protests | Rajasthan government | rajasthan

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 6:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon