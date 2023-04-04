close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Adarsh Vidya Mandir School in Rajasthan's Jaipur district became India's first digitised school where students will not need to carry textbooks and heavy bags when they go to study

IANS Jaipur
A school girl doing her homework. Photo: Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 8:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adarsh Vidya Mandir School in Rajasthan's Jaipur district became India's first digitised school where students will not need to carry textbooks and heavy bags when they go to study.

 

 

It is the first school to offer a STEM Robotics & AI Programme with the US curriculum and certifications which is the first of its kind in India, said Satish Jha, Chairman of Ashraya.

A total of 350 students of this school will now study with Tablets which have been distributed to them as well as the teachers which count 25 in number, by Ashraya, a non-government organisation.

Teaching and learning now happen using Tablets that are provided to students and teachers. Under the digitisation of classrooms, Tablets have been provided to students and teachers under our One Tablet Per Child (OTPC) and Digital Learning Ecosystem programmes, said Jha.

Also Read

Jaipur to host mega jewellery show with over 900 stalls from Dec 23-26

UAE announces ban on single-use plastic shopping bags starting in 2024

Gurugram-Jaipur stretch of Delhi-Mumbai expressway to be completed by Nov

Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants

AAP govt launches 'Delhi Robotics League' for govt school students

No contamination found in samples of eye drops linked to US deaths: Report

Internet search for CA, Income Tax consultants increasing: Report

Sport sponsorship rise to Rs 5,900 cr, cricket corners 85% of money: Report

Himachal amends 51-year-old law, provides equitable rights to daughters

J&K announces Rs 560 cr project to create a robust market ecosystem

"The efforts are being made to redefine education in India through the 'slate to screen' journey as Tablets replace textbooks. Our aim is to ensure every child in India gets world-class education irrespective of his or her financial background. Technical knowledge is as important as school education as it has become the voice of the world nowadays. Digital education through Tablets will facilitate students get state-of-the-art education, making them ready for the future," Jha added.

When asked how this school is first in the country to go digitised, Jha said, "The schools with high fees of over Rs 50 lakh fee structure get such facilities of laptops and tablets to study. However, the USP here is that all children get digital learning ecosystem programmes. This is the first school where each student and teachers have been given Tablets. Schools here have a fee of Rs 500 per month and this is all girls' schools. We need children to touch new heights to go at par with the world education system."

Located in Jaipur's Ambabari, Adarsh Vidya Mandir is India's first school where all students have access to tablets. These students studying between sixth and 12th grade can access the entire syllabus on their Tablets, allowing teachers to teach students without any requirement for textbooks and blackboards. Special training has been given on how to carry out digital teaching and learning. Students can approach teachers whenever they come across any query and get it solved immediately, which is a distinctive and special feature of the "no bag, no textbook" exercise, he added.

Shiv Prasad, organisation secretary of the Rajasthan chapter of Vidya Bharti, said Ashray revolutionised the way technology is used in education. "It is a historic step. Teaching STEM Robotics and AI and the Rajasthan Board curriculum with the Tablet is an unprecedented moment in the field of education and technology."

Alka Jain, Principal of the Adarsh Vidya Mandir, said the use of technology in education will help students unlock a world of knowledge and opportunities. "We got the honour to become the first school to start Digital Learning Ecosystem in school education in India. The digital revolution backed by robotics teaching and Tablet use has certainly raised the aspirations of students. Digital tools such as Tablets enhance the curiosity and willingness of students to learn new things and explore more, which would help them grow," Jain added.

--IANS

arc/uk/

 

Topics : Jaipur | school | Students

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 6:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon