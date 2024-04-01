Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Probe agencies must have balance between search, seizure powers: CJI

The CJI was delivering his keynote address at the 20th D P Kohli memorial lecture in the memory of the first director of the federal probe agency

Chandrachud, CJI, D Y Chandrachud

The CJI also flagged "unwarranted" confiscation of personal devices, saying there was a pressing need to strike a balance between investigative imperatives and individual privacy rights. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Monday said there is a need to have a "delicate balance" between the search and seizure powers vested with investigative agencies like the CBI and an individual's right to privacy.
The CJI was delivering his keynote address at the 20th D P Kohli memorial lecture in the memory of the first director of the federal probe agency.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In the realm of criminal justice, the delicate balance between search and seizure powers and individual privacy rights stands and this is at the cornerstone of a fair and just society, Justice Chandrachud said.
He added that at the heart of this balance lies the need to uphold due process.
The CJI also flagged "unwarranted" confiscation of personal devices, saying there was a pressing need to strike a balance between investigative imperatives and individual privacy rights.
He also asked the investigative agencies to "pick their battles", saying instead of spreading out too thinly in various cases, they should concentrate on crimes that threaten security and economic health of the country and public order.
Justice Chandrachud said the landscape of crime was evolving at an "unprecedented pace" and probe agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) must build their capacities to tackle them apart from harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.
He said as our world becomes increasingly interconnected through the expansion of digital technologies -- from cyber crime and digital fraud to the exploitation of emerging technologies for illicit purposes -- law enforcement agencies like the CBI are faced with new and complex challenges that demand innovative solutions.
The investigating agencies have to keep up with the radical change in crime, he said.

Also Read

State must side with weaker population in democracy: CJI Chandrachud

As a judge, I am servant of law and Constitution: CJI D Y Chandrachud

Everything cannot be entertained to make SC dysfunctional: CJI Chandrachud

Don't want Supreme Court to become 'tarikh-pe-tarikh' court: Chandrachud

Legislature can enact fresh law to cure deficiency, can't overrule it: CJI

97.69% of Rs 2000 currency notes returned to banking system, says RBI

India must focus on manufacturing to compete with China: Jaishankar

IMD predicts heatwave conditions in southern districts of Bengal till Apr 5

Delhi HC asks DDA to give details of land for developing 50-acre forest

SC refuses to stay Hindu prayers in southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : D Y Chandrachud CJI CBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveJEE Main Admit Card 2024OnePlus Nord CE4Lok Sabha Election LiveTorrent Power Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon