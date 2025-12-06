Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 04:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Probe into Zubeen's death almost complete, charge sheet to be filed: Police

Probe into Zubeen's death almost complete, charge sheet to be filed: Police

Garg died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19

Zubeen Garg

Special Director General of Police of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Munna Prasad Gupta, while addressing a press conference here, said, "The investigation is almost complete. The details will be given in the charge sheet." | Image: ANI

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investigation into the death of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg is almost complete, and the charge sheet will be filed on December 12, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Garg died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

Special Director General of Police of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Munna Prasad Gupta, while addressing a press conference here, said, "The investigation is almost complete. The details will be given in the charge sheet."  Gupta, who is leading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Garg's death, said seven arrests have been made so far and over 300 witnesses examined.

 

He refused to share further details, adding that more will be known once the charge sheet is submitted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Circular economy to boost dairy farmers' income by 20% in 5 years: Shah

Allahabad High Court

Allahabad HC seeks details of support systems for PwDs in high courts

Hemant Soren, Hemant

Hemant Soren appears before court for ''non-compliance'' of ED summons

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Defamation case against Rahul: Witness unavailable, next hearing on Dec 20

Surya Kant

Want to send a strong message that SC meant for common man: CJI Surya Kant

Topics : Assam Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon