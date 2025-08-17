Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / PM Modi urges states to cooperate in implementing proposed GST reforms

PM Modi urges states to cooperate in implementing proposed GST reforms

Addressing an event here after the inauguration of two expressways, the Prime Minister said the Centre intends to make the GST law simpler and revise tax rates

PM Modi had announced the proposal to reform the GST law in his Independence Day speech on August 15 from the ramparts of Red Fort. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Centre has circulated the draft of the next-generation GST reforms among states and sought their cooperation to implement the proposal before Diwali.

He said the reform in GST would benefit poor and middle-class people, as well as small and big businesses.

Addressing an event here after the inauguration of two expressways, the Prime Minister said the Centre intends to make the GST law simpler and revise tax rates.

Modi had announced the proposal to reform the GST law in his Independence Day speech on August 15 from the ramparts of Red Fort.

 

"For us, reform means the expansion of good governance," he said.

Therefore, Modi said the government is continuously focusing on bringing reforms.

In the coming months, the Prime Minister said, "We are going to do many big reforms so that the lives of people and businesses become easier".

The Centre is bringing the "next generation reform" in the GST.

"This Diwali, people will get a double bonus from GST reform," he noted.

Modi said the Centre has sent the draft proposal of the GST reform to the states.

"I hope that all states will cooperate in the initiatives of the central government," he said, urging them to complete the process at the earliest so that the Diwali festival becomes more fabulous.

The objective of this reform is to make GST simpler and revise rates, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi GST Bill states central government

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

