Pune case: Police seek approval from Juvenile Justice Board to probe minor

Police claim the 17-year-old was driving the luxury car in an inebriated state when it met with the fatal accident in the city's Kalyani Nagar area on May 19

The Porsche car found without number plate, in Pune, May 21, 2024. The car was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy who knocked down two motorbike riders on Sunday, causing their death in Kalyani Nagar of Pune city, as the police claim. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

The Pune police have written to the Juvenile Justice Board seeking permission to probe the minor allegedly involved in the Porsche crash that left two techies dead, an official said on Friday.
Police claim the 17-year-old was driving the luxury car in an inebriated state when it met with the fatal accident in the city's Kalyani Nagar area on May 19. He is in an observation home till June 5.
We have written to the JJ Board and sought their permission to allow us to probe the minor, said Shailesh Balkawade, additional commissioner of police (crime).
The JJB granted bail to the teenager, son of builder Vishal Agarwal, few hours after the crash and asked him a write a 300-word essay on road safety. Amid heavy criticism, police again approached the JJB, which modified the order and sent him to an observation home till June 5.

The minor's father and grandfather have been arrested for allegedly wrongfully confiningtheir family driver, luring him with cash and gifts and later threatening him to take the blame for the crash.
The police have also arrested two doctors and a staffer from Sassoon General Hospital here for allegedly manipulating the teenager's blood samples to show that he was not drunk at the time of the accident.

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

