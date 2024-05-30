Pune Porsche case: Police to employ AI to digitally recreate accident scene

The Pune crime branch officials are planning to use state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools for the ‘digital reconstruction’ of the accident in the Porsche car crash case.

The accident had taken place around 2.15 am on May 19 in the Kalyani Nagar area, when the minor at the wheels of a Porsche crashed into a motorcycle, killing Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the minor had been celebrating his Class 12 results at a nearby pub, where he was seen consuming alcohol before the collision.

A Times of India report quoted a senior official from the Pune Police as saying that on Wednesday, the crime branch unit will use state-of-the-art artificial intelligence to carefully reconstruct the incident digitally.

The official said a highly skilled cyber expert will design the digital reconstruction of the crime scene, using advanced AI-powered software. Every detail of the crime scenario will be carefully put into the software to generate a precise digital depiction of the scene, the report said.

The report quoted the official as saying, “The intricate movement of vehicles, the precise number of individuals on the road, the staggering speed of the Porsche, and myriad other crucial factors will be painstakingly taken into consideration for the comprehensive reconstruction of the crime scene. As the accused is a minor, he cannot be physically taken to the spot. Invaluable inputs from the forensic department will also be seamlessly incorporated.”

Two doctors arrested for manipulating blood sample



The Pune police, on Monday, arrested two doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital on charges of manipulating the blood sample of the 17-year-old Pune teen involved in the death of two IT professionals.

Dr Ajay Taware, head of the forensics department at Sassoon Hospital, and Dr Shrihari Harnor, chief medical officer, were arrested for manipulating blood reports and tampering with evidence in the Pune Porsche crash case.

The police said that Taware was not exhibiting cooperation during interrogation. “He is persistently evading the probing queries of the crime branch. Police are diligently endeavouring to unravel the enigma of what promise he succumbed to in order to manipulate the blood sample, whether it was a monetary incentive or any alluring property,” the police said.

Investigation revealed that Taware exchanged 14 calls with the boy’s father two hours before switching the blood sample of the teen.

Investigation intensifies amid custody

The police further said, “The Pune police are currently exerting relentless efforts to unearth the intricate details of with whom the blood samples were surreptitiously swapped and are also striving to establish the financial trail in the case, including the precise amount of money Taware received or was promised by the minor’s father,” they added.

Earlier, the Pune district court on Tuesday remanded the father and grandfather of the minor accused involved in the same case to police custody until May 31.

The police have charged the minor with rash and negligent driving and causing harm by endangering life or personal safety under IPC Sections 304A, 279, 337, 338, and 427, as well as relevant sections of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Act. On May 21, the police invoked Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA), relating to the offence of driving under the influence of alcohol, against the teen.

Following the accident, the Pune Police arrested the father of the teen, Vishal Agarwal, from Aurangabad in Maharashtra.