Delhi govt moves SC seeking Haryana to release more water to capital

The AAP government in Delhi has told the top court that the water demand in the city has risen significantly due to heatwave conditions

Delhi government has moved the Supreme Court to seek a direction to Haryana to supply more water to the crisis-hit national capital. (Photo:PTI)

May 31 2024

The Delhi government has moved the Supreme Court to seek a direction to Haryana to supply more water to the crisis-hit national capital, sources said on Friday.
The AAP government in Delhi has told the top court that the water demand in the city has risen significantly due to heatwave conditions, and neighbouring Haryana be directed to release extra water for a month, they said.
It is the responsibility of all to work towards fulfilling the water needs of Delhi, the city government said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged the BJP to ask its governments in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to provide water to the national capital for a month.
The national capital has been facing a severe water shortage and Water Minister Atishi has accused Haryana of not releasing Delhi's share of water.

