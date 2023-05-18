close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Punjab CM sanctions Rs 20 cr for installation of CCTVs in border areas

DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav has also declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh for providing information on drone movement leading to the recovery of weapons/narcotics

ANI General News
CCTV cameras

Photo: Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 7:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sanctioned Rs 20 crores for the installation of CCTVs at strategic locations in border villages to keep a strict vigil on the movement of drones and cross-border smugglers, said Special Director General of Police (DGP) Arpit Shukla here on Wednesday.

DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav has also declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh for providing information on drone movement leading to the recovery of weapons/narcotics, he added.

According to a statement, the Special DGP accompanied by IG Frontier Headquarters, BSF Jalandhar Atul Fulzele was in Khasa in Amritsar to hold a Joint coordination cum review meeting with senior officials of BSF and Punjab Police to further strengthen the security at the border to prevent the cross-border smuggling. DIG Border Range Narinder Bhargav and DIG Ferozepur Range Ranjit Singh Dhillon along with four DIGs and four Commandants of BSF were among the senior officials who attended the meeting.

Giving a call for greater synergy and teamwork between BSF and Punjab Police, Special DGP Arpit Shukla said that it was high time that both the elite forces should work in tandem and better coordination to counter the Drone operations at Punjab borders, which have emerged as the new threat, the statement said.

"He also stressed the need to carry out evidence-based and proactive policing to prevent the smuggling of narcotics and weapons into Punjab from across the border," it said.

The Special DGP asked the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Border districts to intensify the police force as a second line of defence which will help in preventing the collection of contraband dropped through drones by the criminals on the Indian side.

Also Read

CM Mann to take action against ex-Punjab DGP over PM's security breach

Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions: Kejriwal on Amritpal

Just a few people funded by Pakistan: CM Bhagwant Mann on Ajnala clashes

Haryana 2022: Elections busy netas, neighbours bicker, athletes get medals

People throng SAD office to pay homage to Badal; PM pays floral tributes

Parliamentary panel expresses concern over Indian prison system, safety

US approves extradition of 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India

Gujarat cabinet nod to set up 21 new industrial estates to boost employment

Tata Group Chairman Chandrasekaran gets France's highest civilian award

US-based firm Ahead enters India; to hire over 750 employees by 2025

"He also discussed the strategic locations and hotspots in border villages to install CCTV cameras to keep vigil over Indian Nationals involved in cross-border smuggling. He asked the BSF officials to share inputs of movements of suspected persons with the Punjab Police so that they can keep a sharp vigil on their activities and ensure penal action against those found involved in any criminal activity," the statement added.

Special DGP Shukla also directed the CPs/SSPs to increase the Police Checkpoints, especially at night, in their respective jurisdictions and ensure the checking of a maximum number of vehicles at every Naka, which will help in curtailing the terrorist and criminal activities. He advised that all the Nakas should be synchronised in a manner that they must get activated promptly on a single call, the statement informed.

He also proposed to activate Village Defence Committees (VDCs) in the Border areas to counter the nexus between smugglers and criminals in the border areas. "These committees will work as eyes and ears of the Police and supplement the efforts of Punjab Police to wipe out drugs, terrorists and gangsters from the border state," said special DGP Shukla.

SSP Amritsar Rural Satinder Singh, SSP Batala Ashwini Gotyal, SSP Gurdaspur Harish Dayama, SSP Pathankot Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, SSP Fazilka Avneet Kaur Sidhu, SSP Ferozepur Bhupinder Singh and SSP Tarn Taran Gurmeet Singh Chauhan also attended the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Punjab Bhagwant Mann CCTV border

First Published: May 18 2023 | 7:50 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Confident of budget deal, Biden declares 'America will not default'

Joe Biden
6 min read

French court upholds Sarkozy's 3 year sentence in corruption case

Nicolas Sarkozy, Photo: AP|PTI
1 min read

In states where Congress is strong, other parties should help it: KC Tyagi

KC Tyagi, JDU, Cambridge Analytica
2 min read

Best of BS Opinion: A subpar record, National Innovation System, and more

LIC, Life Insurance Corporation
2 min read

Railtel posts highest ever operating income of Rs 1,964 cr in FY 2022-23

Soon, recharge mobiles, pay bills at 'RailWire' kiosks in 200 stations
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE news updates: Go First informs pilots of resumption from May 27

Go First
3 min read

Happy that Siddaramaiah is set to become Karnataka CM: Mahadevappa

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

ultra high net worth individual
3 min read

How net zero renews nuclear power push with small modular reactors

nuclear power plant
6 min read

Constitution bench of SC to pronounce verdict on Jallikattu matter tomorrow

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon