Home / India News / Punjab Police raids 510 locations, arrests 43 smugglers in anti-drug drive

Punjab Police raids 510 locations, arrests 43 smugglers in anti-drug drive

In the two days of the drive, 333 such people have been nabbed and 27 first information reports (FIRs) registered across the state

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab Police on Sunday conducted raids at 510 locations in an anti-drug drive, leading to the arrest of 43 smugglers, an officer said.

In the two days of the drive, 333 such people have been nabbed and 27 first information reports (FIRs) registered across the state.

Police also recovered 776 grams of heroin, 14 kg of opium, 38 kg of poppy husk, 2,615 intoxicant tablets and Rs 4.60 lakh in cash from these smugglers, the officer said. 

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had on Friday set a deadline of three months to make the state drug-free. The state government has also constituted a five-member cabinet sub-committee to monitor action against the scourge of drugs.

 

Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla said over 300 police teams, comprising over 2,000 personnel, conducted raids across the state and checked as many as 619 suspicious persons during the daylong operation. 

First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

