Business Standard
Home / India News / PWD, SJVNL sign MoU worth Rs 70 cr for road widening projects in Himachal

PWD, SJVNL sign MoU worth Rs 70 cr for road widening projects in Himachal

MoU had been signed for the widening of Sunni-Luhri road, Gharat Nala-Khaira road, Shimla-Mandi road and Dhali-Devidhar road

cloud burst, kullu cloud burst, Himachal Pradesh cloud burst, HP Cloud Burst

It would not only benefit the Karsog area but Ani, Kumarsain, Rampur and Kinnaur regions as well. | Representative Photo:PTI

Press Trust of India Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth around Rs 70 crore has been signed between the state Public Works Department (PWD) and SJVN Ltd for the widening of various road projects in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

Presiding over the MoU signing ceremony here, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the MoU had been signed for the widening of Sunni-Luhri road, Gharat Nala-Khaira road, Shimla-Mandi road and Dhali-Devidhar road.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement issued here, he said that this MoU was a historic step towards improving the road infrastructure in both rural and urban areas of the state.

 

He said that during his recent visit to Delhi, he had urged the Central government to declare five important roads including the Salapad-Tattapani-Sunni-Khaira-Luhri road, as national highways.

"It would not only benefit the Karsog area but Ani, Kumarsain, Rampur and Kinnaur regions as well, " he said , adding that the road was near the China border which also makes it important from a strategic point of view.

Chairman and Managing Director of SJVNL Susheel Kumar gave details about the ongoing projects in the Sunni and Luhri areas.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Samarth 2024: We must learn to live with disasters, says CM Sukhu

Samarth 2024: We must learn to live with disasters, says CM Sukhu

Shiv Pratap Shukla, Shiv Pratap

5 new bridges to enhance connectivity along India-China border: HP Governor

Cows, Cow, animal

Himachal farmers pursuing natural farming to get Rs 33,000 to purchase cow

Anurag Thakur

Himachal govt took loans worth Rs 27,000 crore in 18 months: Anurag Thakur

Shimla

ADB grants $162 mn loan for new infra, tourism boost in Himachal Pradesh

Topics : Himachal Pradesh road projects SJVN Ltd

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon