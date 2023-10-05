Quake of magnitude 3.2 hits U'khand's Uttarkashi in early hours of Thurs

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand in the early hours of Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology.
The tremors were felt around 3:49 AM and the quake's depth was recorded at 5km, NCS said.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 05-10-2023, 03:49:47 IST, Lat: 31.00 and Long: 78.29, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," the National Center for Seismology said on X.
Further details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)