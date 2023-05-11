close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Radical literature found with accused in serial blasts near Golden Temple

With the arrest of five persons in connection with serial low-intensity blasts near Golden Temple in the past five days, the investigating agencies are now probing Khalistan connection

IANS
Golden Temple

Golden Temple

3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 9:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the arrest of five persons in connection with serial low-intensity blasts near Golden Temple in the past five days, the investigating agencies are now probing Khalistan connection.

According to the investigators, radical literature has been recovered from the accused and the choice of site of blasts strongly hints at the same. DGP Gaurav Yadav while addressing the media said that Amritsar police Commissioner Naunihal Singh has been directed to form SIT to probe the blasts. The police are investigating their foreign links as well.

 

'We will dig out their Indian and foreign links if any,' said Yadav. It was CCTV analysis by SGPC that got them to round up the accused and hand them over to police.

 

Those arrested are identified as Azad Veer Singh of Wadala Kalan village in Baba Bakala, Amrik Singh of Dubri village in Gurdaspur, Dharminder Singh, Harjeet Singh and Sahib Singh of Amritsar. They have reportedly confessed to all three blasts but police are yet to divulge the true motive. First blast occurred near Saragari Sarai on Heritage Street near Golden Temple on May 6 night while the second on May 8 morning. The third explosion took place at around 12.12 am last intervening night.

Also Read

Why was this woman with a face painting denied entry into Golden Temple?

India bags its first Golden Globe for 'Natu Natu': Here's a list of winners

'Euphoria' star Zendaya bags best actress award but skips Golden Globes

Zebronics launches ZEB-Sound Bomb X1 with built-in earbuds, speaker, torch

Indian Railways to run tourist train between Ayodhya and Nepal's Janakpur

Delhi govt, not LG, has power on administration of services: Supreme Court

Singapore & India looking at new growth drivers to propel ties: Kumaran

Speed of work in Delhi will increase manifold: Kejriwal after SC verdict

AAP govt, LG office should work with coordination to serve people: Official

Supreme Court rules in favour of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi govt vs L-G case

 

According to police investigation so far Azad Veer and Amrik Singh had assembled the explosives while Dharminder Singh, Harjeet Singh and Sahib were held for sourcing and providing explosives. Sahib Singh was a licensed holder of explosives used for manufacturing firecrackers. The police have also apprehended a woman whose role was being looked into. The police have recovered 1.1kg of explosive material besides some radical literature from their possession.

 

Azadvir and Amrik Singh were putting up in the Guru Ram Dass Sarai located in the Golden Temple complex for the past several days and it is here only that they assembled the explosives for creating crude bombs.

 

Azad Veer conducted today's blast when he went to the bathroom and threw the bomb on the 'Galliara' side behind the Sarai at around 12.12 am today. The preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused assembled 200gm of explosives in a container then suspended the same in a polythene bag from a thread from roof top of Saragarhi parking for first blast on May 6.

 

It exploded at around 11.30 p.m. They then kept another bomb at the rooftop on May 8 at around 4 a.m. It was connected with a thread, which was pulled by a passer-by leading to the blast at the same spot at around 6.30 a.m.

 

Azad Veer was earlier booked by Chheharta police on charges of hurting religious sentiments Dharminder had a case of NDPS act while Sahib Singh was booked under explosives act. Amirk Singh has also a criminal case against him.

 

(The content is being carried under an arrangement with indianarrative.com)

 

--indianarrative

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Golden Temple Bomb blast

First Published: May 11 2023 | 9:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Delhi HC orders checks at Tihar Jail to ensure proper food for inmates

Tihar jail
2 min read

Tata Capital launches payment facility, UPI 123PAY for feature phone users

feature phones, phones
2 min read
Premium

Out of focus

The Kerala Story
3 min read

Voluntary insolvency by Go First a fraudulent exercise: SMBC to NCLAT

NCLAT, court ruling
3 min read

Biju Janata Dal to go solo in Lok Sabha polls 2024: Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE news updates: WHO says mpox no longer public health emergency

The United States played a pivotal role in helping to create the WHO in 1948. Just over 70 years later, President Trump is withdrawing the country from the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Martial Trezzini/EPA
2 min read

Larsen & Toubro bets on $1.5 bn return from push to electric vehicles

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

In a victory for AAP, SC says the Delhi govt has control over services

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Govt to send notice to WhatsApp on spam calls: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
4 min read

Delhi v Centre and Shiv Sena cases: Supreme Court to announce verdict today

Supreme Court
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon